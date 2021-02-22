Giants, Jets release joint statement on fans returning to MetLife Stadium for 2021 NFL season

Scott Thompson
·1 min read
General view of MetLife Stadium with Jets end zones

A joint statement was released by the Giants and Jets on Monday following New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's announcement that MetLife Stadium can have 15 percent capacity for all events starting March 1.

The NFL season is months away still, and both teams are hoping progress continues in curbing the coronavirus pandemic to allow even more fans than that for next season.

"As the months go on, we are hopeful that the data will continue to be positive and the number of people allowed into MetLiife Stadium will steadily increase. The health and safety of our fans, players, staff and those in our communities remain our top priority and we will continue to follow the guidance of Governor Murphy and state health officials."

With 82,500 seats at MetLife Stadium, 15 percent would 12,375 seats -- a good amount of fans to start. Who knows where things will be come September?

"We missed seeing our loyal fans at stadium events this past year and are excited to welcome them back in 2021."

