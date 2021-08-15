Giants-Jets preseason Week 1: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants opened the 2021 preseason with a dud, falling to the New York Jets, 12-7, at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night.

Not much went the Giants’ way as their offensive line struggled, their quarterbacks were less than encouraging and their defense made too many fundamental errors.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of work to do.

Here’s a look at the snap counts that attributed to the Giants’ first loss of the new year.

Offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins led the way in snaps due to an injury sustained by Kyle Murphy, who was seen after the game on crutches. Neither of those things is a positive as Wiggins struggled and the Giants lost additional depth along the O-line.

Defensively, the snap counts were surprisingly top-heavy. Defensive back Madre Harper, rookie cornerback Rodarius Williams and veteran edge rusher Trent Harris were heavily evaluated.

On special teams, it was a healthy mix across the board — but some showed out more than others.