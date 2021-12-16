Giants, Jets to follow new NFL COVID-19 protocol updates

NFL logo (Gold)

The rise of COVID-19 cases around the country, let alone the NFL itself, has led to the league updating their current protocols to help prevent outbreaks.

The NFL released a memo on Thursday dictating what teams must do to prevent COVID within their organization, effective immediately. Here's the full release:



"Throughout the pandemic we have continuously evolved our protocols to meet our goal of advancing the safety of the players, coaches and staff," the memo read. "The changes we are making today aim to address the increase in cases and the advent of the Omicron variant. Effective immediately, all clubs will implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel. We will continue to strongly encourage booster shots as the most effective protection. Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19. All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our number-one goal for the entire NFL community."

The last note was interesting here on the "return-to-participation requirements," though those haven't been disclosed just yet.

The rest are measures the league has implemented before, as the 2020 season was one of extreme caution. With the country getting access to the vaccine, restrictions were lifted some, but teams all around the league are currently dealing with COVID cases left and right.

The Giants, in particular, have multiple players on the COVID list, including Kadarius Toney, John Ross, Oshane Ximines and Adoree' Jackson to name a few.

The Jets now have three players on their COVID list, including Elijah Moore, Hamsah Nasirildeen, and Justin Hardee.

But teams like the Washington Football team (21 players on COVID list), Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams are dealing with a lot worse. The league is trying to prevent this from going further down the rabbit hole.