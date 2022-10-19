Are Giants or Jets the more legit playoff contender in '22? 'NFL Total Access'

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will continue to take "practical, aggressive" steps to make it harder for Iran to sell drones and missiles to Russia, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday, adding that Washington had a number of tools to hold both Moscow and Tehran accountable. "Russia deepening an alliance with Iran is something the entire world - especially those in the region - should view as a profound threat." Ukraine has accused Russia of using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in attacks in recent weeks.