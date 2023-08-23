Giants-Jets game: The channel to watch and all the info for Saturday's preseason finale

The Giants and Jets face off in the final tune up before the regular season begins at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night.

This will be the 54th meeting between the two teams as the Jets hold the slight advantage in the head-to-head matchup 27-25-1.

Last week, the Giants had great success with a majority of their starters making their preseason debuts, including QB Daniel Jones, TE Darren Waller and others in a 21-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers in the Meadowlands.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 19: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets walks off the field after the preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on August 19, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

For the Jets, they suffered their second defeat of the preseason with a 13-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 19. However, the bigger news for Gang Green is that head coach Robert Saleh said on "Hard Knocks" Tuesday night that "everybody is" playing against the Giants, including our first look at QB Aaron Rodgers in the green and white.

Here's all the info you need to know for the Giants-Jets game Saturday at MetLife Stadium.

What time is Giants vs. Jets preseason game?

Date: Saturday, Aug. 25

Time: 6 p.m.

Channel: NBC 4 New York (Local) and NFL Network (National)

Location: MetLife Stadium

How can I stream Giants vs. Jets preseason game?

Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)

New York Giants official app for iOS devices

New York Giants mobile website for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY)

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari)

Who is favored to win Giants vs. Jets game?

Betting line: Jets -4.5, Giants +4.5 (odds via DraftKings)

Over-Under: 39

Money line: Jets -205 (Bet $205 to win $100) and Giants +170 (Bet $100 to win $170)

Who is announcing (TV) Giants vs. Jets game?

Play-by-play: Bob Papa

Analyst: Carl Banks

Sideline reporter: Bruce Beck and Howard Cross

How and where can I listen to Giants vs. Jets?

Station: WFAN-FM 101.9

Play-by-play: Chris Carrino

Analyst: Shaun O'Hara

Sideline reporter: Paul Dottino

Pregame (5 p.m.) and postgame: John Schmeelk and Jonathan Casillas

How can I watch and listen to Giants vs. Jets in Spanish?

Station: WADO-AM 1280 Univision (streaming only on their website)

Play-by-play: Nestor Rosario

Analyst: Francis Adames

