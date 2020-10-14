Giants’ Jerry Schuplinski does not think Daniel Jones is ‘shell-shocked’

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been sacked 16 times this season, which is fourth-most in the NFL and accounts for just under 9% of his drop-backs, and some of the hits have been crushing. His pressure percentage is at 28.7%, which is fourth-worst in the NFL.

Compounding matters, Jones’ receivers have struggled to create separation, which forces the second-year quarterback to either hang onto the ball too long or throw it into tight coverage.

Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, Jones’ expected completion percentage was 53.4%, but his actual completion percentage was 60.6% — the +7.2% was good for fifth-best in the league.

Daniel Jones' completion % was 60.6. His expected completion % was 53.4. His CPOE was + 7.2. His CPOE was fifth best out of all QB's in the NFL this weekend. What this tells me is that Jones has no where to throw the ball, no one gets open and scheme does nothing to help him — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) October 12, 2020





As a result of those issues and the repeated pounding Jones is taking, he coughed up yet another fumble, which gives him at least one turnover in every game this season.

Despite the constant onslaught — both on the field and off of it — Giants quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski does not believe Jones is “shell-shocked.”

“I’m really not worried about it with him,” Schuplinski told reporters on Wednesday. “I’d say he’s a resilient guy. Each week is different and he comes to work each week trying to work his butt off and do his best as he can and we’re trying to do as best as we can for him. Unfortunately sometimes younger guys when they’re playing and they’re playing early, they take some lumps. But by no means do I think he’s shell-shocked. I haven’t seen anything that would give me concern for that.”

While the hits and the criticism aren’t taking a toll on Jones just yet, the losing certainly is.

“I promise you, no one takes a loss harder than he does,” Schuplinski said. “Having the opportunity to see this guy in the locker room after every game, it’s been a crushing couple of games for him.”

Despite the beating Jones is taking, the losses, the turnovers and the “tank for Trevor Lawrence” nonsense that has run amuck, Schuplinski still believes the Duke product has it in his genes to becomes a winner at the NFL level.

“If it is something in the genes, I think Daniel has it,” Schuplinski said. “He’s got the make up to do it. We’ll keep giving him those opportunities. Hopefully they keep coming up.”

Jones can’t do it alone, however. All of it may fall back on the shoulders of the quarterback, but no one could find success in these same circumstances. No, not even Trevor Lawrence.

