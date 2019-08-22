Giants third baseman Evan Longoria has 16 home runs on the season -- and surely each one of them is memorable to an extent. But his 16th alone was significant for Jeff Samardzija.

In the top of the first of Wednesday's Giants-Cubs game, Longo hit a two-run homer to left field on a 2-0 pitch from Yu Darvish to take an early lead.

And Samardzija's face was priceless:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Longo's HR had Samardzija in awe 😱 pic.twitter.com/uPGSGUcIbp — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 22, 2019

For you master lip readers out there, it appeared Shark said a derivative of "Oh, baby," which is as big of a compliment as you could receive.

Madison Bumgarner was leaning up against the fence next to Samardzija. He didn't have quite the same reaction ... perhaps he knew it was gone the moment the bat made contact.

[RELATED: Giants offer updated timeline on Cueto return]

Either way, that face is worth a thousand words. So much so, we created a screengrab of it.

You're welcome.

Giants' Jeff Samardzija has priceless reaction to Evan Longoria homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area