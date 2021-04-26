Giants like Jaycee Horn, Micah Parsons as NFL Draft nears: report

Jaycee Horn motions vs. Texas A&M

The Giants have a big decision with their No. 11 NFL Draft pick, and according to a new report on Monday, there's a split inside their facility on whom they want to take.



In his latest mock draft, here's what Pro Football Talk's Peter King had to say: "Joe Judge loves DeVonta Smith; the organization likes cornerback Jaycee Horn a lot; and Dave Gettleman loves [Micah] Parsons."



Smith and Parsons are two names that have been mocked to the Giants, and rightfully so. New York wants more offensive playmakers, and if the Heisman Trophy-winning Smith is available, he's more than a fine option.

Also, Parsons has unreal talent at the linebacker position, as he can be used as an edge and regular middle linebacker that can run sideline-to-sideline with speed and aggression.



But Horn is interesting to hear. He's an athletic freak who posted insane Pro Day numbers out at South Carolina. However, his fundamentals and the technical side of his game need some work at corner. Plus, the Giants just spent a bag on Adoree' Jackson to make him the No. 2 corner next to James Bradberry.

King went with Parsons in the end.

