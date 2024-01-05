Giants’ Jason Pinnock out vs. Eagles in Week 18

The New York Giants closed out their practice slate on Friday afternoon, wrapping up their third session (one being a walkthrough) in three days and their last of the season.

Beforehand, head coach Brian Daboll delivered the bad news that safety Jason Pinnock would miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles as the result of a toe injury.

“He won’t make the game,” Daboll revealed.

The news wasn’t as bad for several other players on the injury report, but Daboll did acknowledge that rookie cornerback Deonte Banks and rookie center John Michael Schmitz may end up as game-time decisions.

“Two guys that’ll be practicing today, Banks and John Michael,” Daboll said. “We’ll see where they’re at after practice.”

Meanwhile, safety Dane Belton returned to practice after missing Thursday’s session due to a non-injury-related personal issue.

Full injury reports for both the Giants and Eagles can be found below.

New York Giants

Out: S Jason Pinnock (toe)

Doubtful: CB Deonte Banks (shoulder)

Questionable: OL John Michael Schmitz (shin)

Philadelphia Eagles

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire