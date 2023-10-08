Giants Jason Pinnock takes pick of Tua Tagovailoa 102 yards for touchdown

The New York Giants’ offense got a huge assist from the defense on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium against the Miami Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa was looking to build Miami’s lead. Instead, his pass found the Giants’ Jason Pinnock, who took off and didn’t stop until he was in the end zone 102 yards later.

The return equaled the team mark set by Erich Barnes in 1961 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire