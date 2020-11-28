Giants’ Jason Garrett refuses to address Marc Colombo firing

The New York Giants (3-7) can grab first place in the NFC East this weekend with win over the Cincinnati Bengals (2-7-1) combined with a Philadelphia Eagles loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

On Friday, their three coordinators addressed the media in preparation for their trip to Cincinnati. The Giants are coming off their bye week after two consecutive victories lifted them into second place in the division.

The Bengals have lost five of their last six games and now face the reality of finishing the season without their starting quarterback (Joe Burrow) and their top running back (Joe Mixon).

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett touched on the firing of offensive line coach Marc Colombo, a close confidant going back to their days in Dallas.

“I know Coach Judge has talked about that and addressed that, so I don’t see any reason for me to talk about it much further,” Garrett told reporters. “Joe took care of all that, and we’re focused on what we have to do this weekend against Cincinnati. Thank you.”

As for Garrett’s relationship with Joe Judge, the coordinator proclaimed everything is fine.

“I think I have a great relationship with Joe,” Garrett said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for him, like I said, from afar when he was coaching in New England. All the people that I know that have been around him had great respect for him. My time with him in New York has been a really positive experience for me. I’ve learned a tremendous amount from him. I like the program that we’re trying to build here with our team and how we go about it. I have nothing but great respect for him and appreciate the opportunity to coach for him here in New York.”

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham may be looking at an embarrassment of riches at safety now that this year’s second round pick, Xavier McKinney, is set to make his NFL debut this Sunday after missing the first 10 games with foot injury.

Graham already has Logan Ryan, who is leading all NFC safeties in the Pro Bowl voting, Jabrill Peppers and Julian Love in the fold and the addition of McKinney has prompted some questions of where he might fit in this crowded secondary.

Graham said he plans on throwing the ‘kitchen sink’ at McKinney.

“What does he bring?” commented Graham. “He’s a good football player, that’ what he brings.”

Special team coordinator Thomas McGaughey is facing a week without his valuable placekicker, Graham Gano, who is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after a positive test last week.

Although Graham returned to practice on Friday, he is said to be a game-time decision. If Gano can’t go, McGaughey will trot out Ryan Santoso, who he has confidence in.

“Ryan’s very talented,” said McGaughey. “We’ve been watching him here all year. We brought him in because he has a ton of talent and he’s gotten better since he’s been here. I would expect Ryan to do the same thing he does in practice, just make kicks. Is he perfect? Absolutely not. Is he inexperienced? Absolutely he is. But this kid has a ton of talent, he will kick in this league one day. Ryan’s a very talented kid, hard worker and we’ll see what happens, but Ryan’s talented, make no mistake about it.”

