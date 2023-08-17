Giants’ Jashaun Corbin, Dane Belton, Alex Cook impress; Mark Glowinski battling at guard

Second-year Giants running back Jashaun Corbin is opening eyes in training camp and is a roster-bubble player to watch in Friday night’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka need juice behind Saquon Barkley. And Corbin has provided it in practice and in the preseason opener in Detroit. It earned him some extended first-team reps this week.

“Really like his progress,” running backs coach Jeff Nixon said Wednesday, emphasizing the word ‘really.’ “He’s becoming a three-down running back. He’s really comfortable with the system.”

Nixon said he likes how his entire room behind Barkley has responded to “a lot of competition,” from veteran Matt Breida to rookie Eric Gray and recent signing James Robinson. Gary Brightwell (foot) is sidelined by injury.

But Nixon admitted Corbin, 22, has impressed especially when he doesn’t have the ball.

“I thought he was a ‘plus’ last game as far as being able to block linebackers and safeties,” Nixon said. “That’s a big job of [playing] running back, especially on third down: to be able to trust them in protection and [for them to] be able to protect their quarterbacks. And he did a nice job last preseason game and in our joint practices with detroit. He’s really progressing well in that aspect of his game.”

Corbin has recorded at least three explosive runs recently, two in practices and one 33-yard scamper against the Lions. The Giants already knew the former undrafted free agent out of Florida State could gain yards, though: He scored two TDs and showed burst in both the run and return games last preseason before spending the entire regular season on the practice squad.

What Nixon said at the start of camp was that both Corbin and Gray, his young backs, needed to prove they had command of the offense and could protect the quarterback in order to earn trust. And so far, Corbin has done that.

Who knows, maybe a strong offensive performance against Carolina also will earn Corbin’s way back into the return game, where the Giants have used Gray but are still searching for burst.

“These next couple weeks are gonna be really important for those guys to keep progressing and obviously try to make the football team,” Nixon said.

DANE BELTON: SMART BALL HAWK

Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson said Wednesday that second-year safety Dane Belton’s “football intelligence is one of the highest I’ve ever coached.”

He said Belton has “always been a guy who found the ball,” as he did with multiple takeaways in Detroit. But the former fourth-round pick from Iowa also has a “tremendous mind” and an “ability to learn and absorb and play different positions and see the field and understand.”

“It allows him to play a little bit faster than other guys would play,” Henderson said of Belton’s instincts. “He can go down and play in the box, and he understands all the fits down there and can make adjustments. He can go back and make the calls in the back. He can do it all.”

Belton, 22, admitted he was not himself last season after breaking his collarbone in training camp, although he doesn’t view the daily pain he played through as an excuse. “It’s something you think about a lot, so it’s definitely something that impacted my play,” he said.

But Belton had surgery after the season, and now he’s back to ball-hawking. He ripped the ball out Lions RB David Montgomery’s hand and returned it for a TD in practice last week before getting an interception in the game.

“I wasn’t planning on ripping it and taking it. I was just trying to punch it out and get it,” Belton said. “But as it comes, I’m gonna try and make the play.”

He even intercepted Daniel Jones in practice this week and returned it for six.

“I had a pick last year against him, and that’s the play I broke my collarbone,” the humble Belton said. “So it’s good to get a pick this time and not get injured. Just love competing.”

Belton’s improvement and versatility as the current third safety behind Xavier McKinney and Jason Pinnock may give defensive coordinator Wink Martindale more creative options for getting his best 11 on the field to defend both the pass and run.

And maybe his nose for the ball can improve takeaway production on a defense that finished 25th in the NFL with 19 takeaways in 2022.

COOK’S IN THE KITCHEN

Safety Alex Cook, an undrafted rookie from Washington, has caught Henderson’s attention in a big way.

“He was a guy who you thought was, like, really a fringe type guy. And then he got in the game and you’re like, ‘This dude can play! This dude showed up.’ And ‘Wow, we’ve got something here!’” Henderson said. “So we’ll see.

“I hope he can continue to play at that level. I anticipate him playing at that level,” the DBs coach added.

Henderson said safeties coach Mike Treier has “done a great job with all those young safeties, meeting extra with them, getting them ready to go.” And Cook was “absolutely ready to go,” with physical goal line work in the Lions’ joint practices and impressive play in the game.

LOOKING FOR MORE ‘GLOW’

Mark Glowinski started 16 of the Giants’ games at right guard last season and carries a $8.3 million cap hit, which ranks sixth highest on the entire roster. But he is logging a lot of second-team snaps in a rotation and position battle and not guaranteed a starting spot.

“I’ve communicated to him clearly what we expect from him, what we’re asking of him,” offensive line coach Bobby Johnson said Wednesday. “Those are kind of private conversations. He’s had those same conversations with the head coach. He’s handled it like a pro… He’s doing everything I’m asking of him and that the head coach has asked of him. That’s all we can ask.”

It isn’t clear where the three-guard battle between Glowinski, second-year left guard Josh Ezeudu and veteran Ben Bredeson will settle. More competition conceivably could even be on the way if former Giant and current free agent guard Justin Pugh gets his wish, for example.

But it’s interesting that Glowinski, a significant free agent signing last year, is playing so often with the backups.

Outside of quarterback Tyrod Taylor ($6.9 million), who is paid to be a backup, there is no other player with a $3 million cap hit or more on the roster who isn’t a clear-cut starter this season. The next-highest cap hit who isn’t clearly ticketed to start is CB Darnay Holmes at $2.9 million.

“We hold everybody to the same standard: be a pro,” Johnson said. “It’s all over the building. And to me, being a pro is doing what you’re supposed to do, when you’re supposed to do it, to the highest level that you can do it — all the time.

“So I don’t care if you’re the last lineman in the room or the first lineman in the room,” he added. “You’re held to the same standard. Your abilities may be different, but the standard is the standard. I think they all understand they’re all held accountable. So it’s not like once a guy gets a certain paycheck, he’s not accountable now.”