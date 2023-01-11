Giants work out James Washington, Adam Humphries

The New York Giants held tryouts for a trio of players on Tuesday, including a pair of wide receivers: James Washington and Adam Humphries.

The 5-foot-11, 216-pound Washington was originally a second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 NFL draft. He spent his first four seasons with the team before joining the Dallas Cowboys this past offseason.

Washington suffered a broken foot in training camp and was on IR for most of the season. Dallas activated him in early December before waiving him last week.

In 62 career games (25 starts), Washington has hauled in 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Humphries signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie free agent back in 2015. After four seasons with the Bucs, he spent two years with the Tennessee Titans and played for the Washington Commanders in 2021.

Tuesday marked the second time this season the Giants worked out Humphries.

In 96 career games (36 starts), Humphries has hauled in 320 receptions for 3,314 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Finally, the Giants also hosted quarterback Nathan Rourke for a tryout. It’s the second time they have hosted Rourke, who tried out as a wide receiver last year.

None of the three were immediately signed.

