Giants’ James Bradberry: Xavier McKinney ‘saved my life’ in Week 9

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney put the team on his back this past Sunday with a breakdown performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The sophomore standout finished the day with two interceptions, returning one to the house. On his second interception, McKinney ended up saving Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry from getting beat up the sideline late in the fourth quarter.

“I was beat on the double move and Zay saved my life, so shoutout to Zay,” a smiling Bradberry told reporters this week.

Bradberry, who became the first Giant to record a pass defensed in each of his first nine games, was saved by McKinney helping overtop as the Cover 3 safety. This help from the Alabama product has become more and more common as he continues to develop.

That development has caught the eye of Bradberry.

“I think he’s just picking up the game of football at a high rate. When he first got here, of course we’re all new, we’re all rookies, you don’t know what all the league is about. Coming in, he’s learning a lot and he’s executing when he gets out there,” Bradberry said. “Like I said, he saved me today. He’s being aggressive, making plays for us and I’m thankful to have him.”

After only playing six games in his rookie season, McKinney had a strong offseason and that has carried through to the regular season. He has 46 tackles (fifth on the team) and now leads the Giants with four interceptions. If he continues this play, McKinney may join his mentor, Bradberry, as a Pro Bowler.

