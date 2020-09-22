Giants’ James Bradberry named PFF Defensive Player of the Week

New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry had a stellar performance against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, albeit in a losing effort.

Bradberry recorded four tackles, four passes defensed and one of the coolest no-look interceptions you may ever see.

“Well, I was in man-to-man on that side of the field. He gave me an outside release, I tried to get hands on him at the line, then I felt the ball in the air – of course, I didn’t see it because I had my eyes on him – and I was going to make a play through his arms and I just happened to be in the right spot at the right time. I was able to get one hand on it and pull it through as I came to the ground,” Bradberry said of his interception.

Unsurprisingly, Bradberry earned the Giants’ highest grade from Pro Football Focus, which included a career-high 93.1 grade in coverage.

But not only did Bradberry lead the Giants in grades, he earned a spot on the PFF Team of the Week and was named the Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2.

Bradberry had the best game of his five-year NFL career on Sunday against the Bears en route to a 93.1 coverage grade. On his 33 coverage snaps, Bradberry saw six targets come his way and allowed just one catch for 14 yards while intercepting one and breaking up another three. He shadowed Chicago’s WR1 Allen Robinson II and effectively shut him down (all of the production above came against Robinson). I wouldn’t really bank on Bradberry sustaining this lockdown play, as he has had one game similar to this one in each season of his career, but it’s still an impressive performance and the easy winner of the Week 2 PFF Defensive MVP.

PFF may not be sold on Bradberry keeping up this level of play, but we are. He’s shown he’s capable of being a lockdown corner and there’s no reason to believe that’s suddenly going to change.

Related