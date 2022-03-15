Giants' James Bradberry could be traded very soon as CB market thins

James Bradberry celebrates interception with teammates

The clock definitely appears to be ticking down on James Bradberry’s time with the Giants.

As the cornerback market heated up on the first day of free agency, there was little buzz about Bradberry, who is still a Giant for now. But as the cornerback market thins and the NFL gets closer to the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, it seems increasingly likely that his status is about to change.

For one, after the Giants signed two players on Monday – offensive linemen Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano – it has become even harder to see how the Giants can have enough salary cap space to operate this season if Bradberry’s $21.9 million remains on the books. And for another, with the top corners off the free agent board and the prices expectedly high, the 28-year-old Bradberry could look like a one-year bargain for cornerback-needy teams willing to trade.

And there are a few cornerback-needy teams out there. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jets, for example, have expressed interest in many of the free agent corners out there, but neither had signed one as of Tuesday morning. Several other teams, like the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals, could be in the market for a corner, too.

There are some free agent cornerbacks left, such as Stephon Gilmore, Darious Williams and D.J. Reed, but their prices have surely been swayed by some of the free agent contracts so far. J.C. Jackson got a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Carlton Davis got three years and $44.5 million to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And late Monday night, Chavarius Ward got three years and $40.5 million from the San Francisco 49ers.

All of those deals are in the $13.5-16.5 million per year range. Bradberry would cost his new team $13.5 million for one year – which could be a bargain depending on what Gilmore, Williams and Reed are seeking, and would allow those teams to avoid a long-term commitment if they choose.

Yes, it would also cost the new team a draft pick, but probably not the third-round pick the Giants were believed to be seeking. Teams know the Giants are desperate to move Bradberry so they can clear $12.1 million off their books, and some believe they might cut him before 4 p.m. Wednesday when $2 million of his 2022 salary becomes fully guaranteed.

New Giants GM Joe Schoen hasn’t even hinted about his plans for Bradberry, but he did say he wanted to clear $40 million off the Giants’ books. With cuts and restructures, he seems to be about $16 million away from that goal – and that was before signing two offensive linemen, which likely added $3-4 million more.

Technically, Schoen doesn’t need to do anything with Bradberry by Wednesday. The Giants are under the $208.2 million salary cap, even after their initial signings. But they will need approximately $12.5 million for their draft class, plus space for their practice squad and operational expenses eventually. They also would like room to sign more bargain free agents, including a veteran backup quarterback and a tight end.

It might be impossible to do that without the cap space they could save by sending Bradberry away.