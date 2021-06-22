Giants’ James Bradberry among PFF’s top 50 NFL players of 2021

James Bradberry, cornerback for the New York Giants, has been ranked as Pro Football Focus’s 47th-best player entering the 2021 NFL season.

Coined as “The Shadow,” Bradberry will look to build on his breakout year in 2020 which earned him Pro Bowl honors.

47. CB JAMES BRADBERRY, NEW YORK GIANTS All Bradberry needed to realize his full potential was a chance of scenery. The former Carolina Panther earned career-best overall and coverage grades in his first season in the NFC East, recording a massive 14 pass breakups — one off the league lead –and allowing a passer rating of just 70.1 on throws into his coverage. Bradberry still faced some pretty imposing wide receivers; he just showed that he is a match for them as a member of the Giants secondary.

Last season, Bradberry recorded 54 tackles, two force fumbles, 18 passes defensed (third in the NFL) and three interceptions. Other than the total tackles dropping, due to his shadow-like coverage inhibiting passes his way, Bradberry recorded career highs in all these statistics. This made him the league’s seventh-best cornerback with a PFF grade of 79.8.

The former Carolina Panther also posted the league’s seventh-best coverage grade from cornerbacks with a grade of 79.9. He also only allowed a passer rating of 70.1 when targeted.

Bradberry will look to improve on his stellar 2020 campaign in 2021 with the help of a reloaded Giants defense. Notable returning teammates that Bradberry has are the star safety tandem (Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan) with their mentee third option (Xavier McKinney), captain inside linebacker Blake Martinez, and breakout pass rusher Leonard Williams.

However, now the top-50 player should have even more help as the Giants added Adoree’ Jackson to lockdown the opposite side of Bradberry. New York also added rookie Azeez Ojulari, former Washington pass rusher Ryan Anderson, and forming Vikings pass rusher Ifeadi Odenigbo.

The addition of those three along the edge and the return to play from Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines should help create more pressure on the quarterback, something the Giants lacked at times in 2020. In turn, this will allow Bradberry & Co. to have to cover for less time and give him the opportunity to prove why he is a top-50 player in the NFL.