Giants’ Jalin Hyatt, World of Hyatt partnering for FIND experience

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt just had his best game as a pro before the bye week against the New England Patriots.

This week, World of Hyatt is launching the “A Weekend in the Cleats of a Pro-Football Rookie” campaign. The campaign will feature an exclusive experience for one fan and their guest for the Giants’ season finale and Hyatt’s final game as a rookie.

Starting Tuesday, December 12, fans can enter to take part in the Jalin Hyatt FIND experience in New York City. The package will include the following:

Two (2) tickets to the New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles game at Metlife Stadium (January 6 or 7, 2024)

Two-night stay in the 1-bedroom Sleep Suite by Bryte at Park Hyatt New York

A virtual meet and greet with Jalin Hyatt

Experience includes two (2) day passes to the pool and steam room at Park Hyatt New York for up to two (2) guests. Valid length of stay.

Experience includes one (1) massage or specialty spa treatment at Spa Nalai with a value of up to $250.00 including tax and gratuity.

Experience includes one (1) in-room cold bath spa service for one (1) guest.

Experience includes two (2) full breakfasts (which includes one entrée or standard breakfast buffet, juice, and coffee, as well as tax, gratuity, and service charges) for each registered guest in the room, up to a maximum of two (2) guests.

Experience includes a credit for up to $200.00 USD (plus tax and gratuities) for dinner at The Living Room restaurant or in-room service at Park Hyatt New York during your stay. Only valid at the time of stay and additional charges are the responsibility of the guest.

Two (2) football jerseys signed by Jalin Hyatt

Transportation to and from the stadium

*Experience is for two (2) people*

Last year, Hyatt’s partnership with World of Hyatt began with an NIL deal and the continuing partnership is something that excites the Giants receiver.

“We’re doing a FIND experience, something new we are doing. World of Hyatt members will have a chance to enter and get this chance to stay at the Park Hyatt and stay there two nights,” Haytt told Giants Wire.

“Park Hyatt is one of the most luxurious places you can stay and you’ll get the whole experience of the Jalin Hyatt experience and you’ll have that chance to get that virtual interview with myself. It will definitely be fun for whoever gets it. So, I can’t wait for this and this is definitely one of my favorite things that we are adding onto what we are trying to do with Hyatt.”

Hyatt sat down with Giants Wire ahead of the campaign and said the partnership with World of Hyatt was much more than due to his last name matching up with the company.

“I think that was one of them but at the same time, when you have the same mindset and what we are trying to do to give back to the community. So there are other things to it. But my (last) name was one of the reasons.”

Hyatt, of course, fell to the third round of the 2023 NFL draft where the Giants saw an opportunity to get a unique talent much later than most expected him to go.

