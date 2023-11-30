Giants’ Jalin Hyatt voted NFL’s Rookie of the Week for breakout performance

After his breakout performance in the Giants' 10-7 win over the New England Patriots in Week 12, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was voted the NFL’s Rookie of the Week.

The third-round pick had a season-high five receptions for a season-high 109 yards in the win, making him the first New York receiver to top the 100-yard mark in a single game this season.

The speedster out of Tennessee showed promise as a downfield weapon for fellow rookie Tommy DeVito – who took home Rookie of the Week honors for his effort in the Week 11 win over Washington – hauling in three receptions of 20 or more yards (22, 29, 41).

"He's quarterback friendly," DeVito said after Sunday's win. "I mean anybody that's that fast and can make the plays that he makes is quarterback friendly, so it makes a lot easier to put those balls up for him, but he's just a special individual. Special player, route runner, whatever you want to call it and he's a confident dude. He tells me he's like 'I'm going to go get this ball for you' like if we call this, I'm going to make play. So, it takes a lot off my shoulders."



Hyatt was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded receiver for the week (92.0).

“He made plays this week when they came his way,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “It was big for us, he’s had a few big ones. I think Tommy’s got a lot of trust in him... he’s really been making strides.”

The other nominees for this week were Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner.