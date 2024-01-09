Giants’ Jalin Hyatt has ‘high exceptions’ for next year after quiet rookie season

When the Giants traded up in the third round of last year's NFL Draft to select wide receiver Jalin Hyatt out of the University of Tennessee, it was expected he’d emerge as a weapon in Big Blue’s offense.

Hyatt put together a strong performance during training camp and preseason action, showing he was a lot more than just the speedy downfield threat he was utilized as during his time with the Volunteers.

With Big Blue’s lack of a No. 1 option for Daniel Jones in the passing game, fans had hoped that success and usage would translate to the regular season, however, things didn’t quite go that way.

Hyatt showed flashes of his big-play potential, but he went relatively underutilized by offensive coordinator Mika Kafka during his rookie year, hauling in just 23 of his 40 targets for 373 yards and no touchdowns across all 17 games.

Many expected his role to increase after taking home Rookie of the Week following his first career 100-yard performance in a win over the Patriots, but the young wideout saw just 12 targets over the final five games of the season.

While his counting stats weren’t quite where anyone hoped they’d be, Hyatt told feels he took in a lot during his first year in the NFL.

“I learned a lot, I'm a lot more confident," he said. "Throughout the season Kaf did a good job of letting me run different routes and changing it up. I left some plays out there that I wish I had back, but gradually I’ll get better."

Hyatt went on to that is the exact mindset that he’s taking into his first offseason as a pro.

“I just want to keep getting better and keep grinding,” he said. “That’s the mindset I always have for myself. I’m going to stay off my feet for a little bit and spend some time with family in the beginning of the offseason, but then it’s back to the grind right after that.”

Now that he doesn’t have to worry about Pro Days or the NFL Combine, Hyatt says his biggest focus this offseason is on getting bigger and stronger heading a sophomore campaign where he expects to be more involved.

"I have high expectations for next year and it starts with the work in the offseason," he said. "There’s a lot of things I want to work on. The expectation is to be better, more consistent, get open more and just make the plays when it comes my way.

"It’s going to be a new year, I definitely want to contribute more."