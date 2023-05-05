Giants’ Jalin Hyatt will attend NFL Players Rookie Premiere

After many mock drafts projected Jalin Hyatt as a first-round talent, the New York Giants had to be thrilled when they snagged him in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Hyatt is a big reason why the Giants’ draft class is so highly touted in terms of value.

On Friday and Saturday, Hyatt will take the first steps of his professional career by attending rookie minicamp. But that’s just the start of what he has going on in May as the Tennessee product was also invited to the NFL Players Rookie Premiere.

#NYGiants WR @jalinhyatt is one of 45 players invited to @NFLPA annual NFL Players Rookie Premiere event May 18-21 in Los Angeles. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 4, 2023

NFLPA Rookie Premiere provides partners with unmatched access to 40 of the NFL’s newest stars at their first major business and marketing event following the NFL Draft. This is one of the most valuable opportunities available to NFLPA partners because it’s the first time to connect directly with professional football’s most promising and marketable young players–all in one place—and build content and relationships that extend into the season and beyond.

Given his position and the fact that he will be front and center playing for the Giants, Hyatt will have an opportunity to become marketable if he develops into a star.

Hyatt is a big believer in himself and will likely have a chance to produce for Big Blue right away considering Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard are still recovering from injury.

Story continues

The event is hosted primarily for offensive skill players so it would make sense that the Giants’ first- (Deonte Banks) and second-round (John Michael Schmitz) picks were not invited.

Hyatt is the newest addition to the improved group of offensive weapons, which includes Darren Waller and Parris Campbell. The Giants certainly hope that Hyatt and Jones can develop chemistry quickly and he can be a contributing piece from the jump.

Related

Giants signing Dexter Lawrence to massive contract extension 2023 NFL draft: Giants announce rookie jersey numbers See it: Deonte Banks styling in Giants Hall of Famer's clothing line

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire