Giants’ Jalin Hyatt among nominees for NFL’s Rookie of the Week after breakout performance

Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is among the nominees for NFL’s Rookie of the Week after his breakout performance in Sunday’s 10-7 win over the New England Patriots.

This marks the second straight week that Big Blue has one of their young talents up for nomination, after quarterback Tommy DeVito took home the award following his first career win over the Commanders.

Hyatt has been relatively quiet to this point in his NFL career, but he was given more opportunities this week and stepped up.

The speedster hauled in five receptions for a game-high 109 yards on the afternoon. He proved to be a terrific downfield weapon for DeVito, logging three receptions of 20 or more yards (22, 29, 41).

Hyatt was PFF's highest-graded receiver this week (92.0) and he became the first Giants receiver to break the 100-yard mark this season.

“He made plays this week when they came his way,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “It was big for us, he’s had a few big ones. I think Tommy’s got a lot of trust in him, he’s really been making strides.”

The other nominees for this week are Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, WRs Zay Flowers from the Ravens and Rashee Rice of the Chiefs, and Rams DL Kobie Turner.