Giants’ Jalin Hyatt, Adoree’ Jackson fielded punts on Day 1 of OTAs

The New York Giants opened organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday in East Rutherford, New Jersey and while no members of the media were permitted to attend, the team did share reports, video highlights and photos.

Among the notes was a tidbit that may bother some Giants fans.

Less than a year removed from Adoree’ Jackson suffering a sprained MCL on a return against the Detroit Lions, he was back fielding punts. This time, he was joined by rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and a slew of others.

A number of different players caught punts early in practice: Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Jamison Crowder, Jalin Hyatt, Darius Slayton, and Jaydon Mickens.

It’s important to note that players are not in pads and no contact is permitted, so any potential danger is very limited. But that won’t be the concern for fans — the concern is whether or not Jackson and Hyatt will return punts in live practices or games this summer.

Below are a few highlights and some addition information worth noting.

Johnson back

Collin Johnson was expected to compete for the Giants’ WR1 job a season ago but suffered a torn Achilles in training camp. On Monday, he made his return to the field and even scored a touchdown.

Wide receiver Collin Johnson was on the field after he tore his Achilles tendon towards the end of training camp last season. He caught a touchdown during red zone 7-on-7 drills.

Miller remains a TE

Andre Miller — who now goes by Dre Miller — was back at tight end for the Giants on Monday. The wide receiver convert snagged a touchdown.

The tight ends as a whole did well on Monday, including Darren Waller, who scored two TDs and nearly had a third (Nick McCloud’s deflection prevented it).

The other tight ends were targeted often in the end zone, too. Daniel Bellinger has a pair of touchdown catches, and converted tight end Dre Miller also had a touchdown catch.

Video highlights

The Giants shared some video highlights on Monday afternoon which included a nice toe-tapping touchdown from Jalin Hyatt (19 second mark).

Good vibes 🤙 pic.twitter.com/fcvTAz9oCG — New York Giants (@Giants) May 22, 2023

Gervarrius Owens sighting

Wink Martindale’s defense managed just a single takeaway on Monday and that came courtesy of rookie safety Gervarrius Owens and linebacker Tomon Fox.

The lone takeaway was a tip drill in the end zone. Rookie safety Gervarrius Owens, the seventh and final selection by the Giants last month, deflected a pass up in the air, and outside linebacker Tomon Fox came down with it.

Switching lives?

If Giants players could switch lives with any of their teammates, who would it be? Many chose quarterback Daniel Jones but all of the answers were amusing.

Which player would you switch lives with? 😂 pic.twitter.com/8PyCtajgdw — New York Giants (@Giants) May 22, 2023

Photos

First day of OTAs ✔️ pic.twitter.com/aO7Dlac3Kt — New York Giants (@Giants) May 22, 2023

