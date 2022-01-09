Giants’ Jake Fromm throws pick-six to Washington Football Team’s Bobby McCain

Joe Judge actually might have had the right idea when he called two quarterback sneaks from deep in Giants’ territory Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

What could go wrong on a quarterback sneak? Certainly not what can happen when you ask Jake Fromm to throw a pass.

The WFT’s Bobby McCain picked off Fromm and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to make it a 12-0 lead in the battle between NFC East also-rans.