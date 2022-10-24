Giants-Jaguars Week 7: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants battled back again on Sunday, overcoming a fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17.

The win improves the Giants’ record to 6-1 on the season and it’s within reason that playoff contention can begin to be discussed. After all, Big Blue will be one of only two six-win teams (Philadelphia Eagles) following the conclusion of Week 7.

There’s a lot to break down and a lot to go over but before we look ahead, let’s look back. Here are the snap counts that contributed to the Giants’ victory.

Offensive snaps: 77

Defensive snaps: 71

Special teams snaps: 22

In his return to the Giants, Landon Collins took 23 snaps and played quite well. He was actually on the field a bit more than was initially anticipated and that role is likely to increase the more practice he gets.

Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson also saw his snap count increase from 15 to 53 and it may have been a bit more if he wasn’t hit below the belt. Like Collins, expect his workload to increase moving forward.

Wide receiver Richie James, who was the team’s No. 1 for several weeks this season, took just seven snaps on Sunday.

