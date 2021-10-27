Giants S Jabrill Peppers out for season with ACL injury

Jabrill Peppers head down blue jersey

Giants S Jabrill Peppers is done for the season, as the team announced Tuesday he suffered a rupture of his right ACL in his knee and also has a high ankle sprain.

Peppers had to leave the game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday after taking a hit during a punt return. After the game, it was said he was dealing with ankle and knee injuries, but an ACL injury wasn't hinted at.

The veteran safety also missed the Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury.

As it is officially less than a week until the NFL trade deadline, this dramatically impacts Peppers' potential trade value. On an expiring contract and likely to garner a solid average annual value on his next deal, Peppers is a prime candidate to be traded to a contender this season with the Giants sitting at 2-5 and likely to be sellers, if anything, at the deadline.

Now it's most likely out of the cards the Giants will be able to move Peppers, if that was their mindset, and free agency would be his next step.

Peppers is an extremely versatile player when on the field, and he's been stepping up in the linebacker slot at times since Blake Martinez was lost for the season also due to a torn ACL.

Peppers totaled 30 tackles (two for loss), one sack, and one pass defended in six games this season.

CB Josh Jackson, WR David Sills Cut

Jackson's tenure with the Giants never got off the ground, as the former second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers was cut by New York on Tuesday.

Just before the start of the season, the Giants traded for Jackson, sending Isaac Yiadom to the Packers in exchange. But, while Yiadom has played seven games with one start in Green Bay, Jackson never recorded a single ounce of playing time in New York.

Sills, the West Virginia product that has been with the Giants practice squad for some time, was also cut, while Rams DB D.J. Reed was signed to the practice squad.