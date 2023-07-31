Giants’ J.C. Hassenauer out ‘long term’ with torn triceps

The New York Giants will be without one of their offensive linemen for awhile after it was revealed on Monday morning by head coach Brian Daboll that center J.C. Hassenauer had suffered a serious injury.

Per Daboll, via ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan, Hassenauer will be out “long term” with a torn triceps injury that will require surgery. The Alabama product suffered the injury during practice on Sunday.

Hassenauer, who was signed to a one-year deal by the Giants earlier this offseason, was in the mix for a roster spot at center before the injury.

C J.C. Hassenauer has a torn triceps, per Brian Daboll. He’ll be out long term. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 31, 2023

Prior to joining the Giants this year, Hassenauer spent the previous three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he started in seven of the 45 contests he played in, playing at both guard and center.

As far as the competition at center is concerned, Daboll noted that the rotation moving forward would involve John Michael Schmitz, Ben Bredeson, Shane Lemieux and Jack Anderson.

