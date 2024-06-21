Giants’ Isaiah Simmons will play significant role in Shane Bowen’s defense

On Thursday night at Madison Square Garden during the New York Giants 100: A Night with Legends celebration, a preview of the upcoming HBO series, “Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants,” was aired.

The two-minute clip focused largely on incoming defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and how his defense will be structured. There were several notable takeaways but perhaps none more significant than the role Isaiah Simmons is expected to play.

Early in the clip, Bowen outlined his plan for Simmons, who is going to fill a significant role in 2024.

“In our minds, (he will) be a first- and second-down nickel and then playing ‘money’ on third-down,” Bowen said.

Stating the obvious, Bowen anticipates Simmons will be a three-down player, which means a large increase in snaps from the previous season (377, 33%). It may also mean a decrease in special teams snaps from last year (224, 49%).

The versatile Simmons will see significant time in coverage, which has increasingly become a strength. He earned an 82.7 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus last season, allowing 17 receptions on 21 targets for 153 yards while recording three passes defensed and one interception.

Simmons will also be relied on to rush the quarterback at times, which will be easier to disguise given his versatility. He’ll see time at nickel, free safety, strong safety, inside linebacker, and along the edge.

Although Simmons has yet to reach his ceiling and even, at times, underwhelmed (largely during his time in Arizona), might Bowen finally be the guy to get the most out of him? He certainly seems to think so.

