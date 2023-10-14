Giants’ Isaiah Hodgins bringing different ‘swagger and determination’ into return to Buffalo

Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) gains yards after the catch during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When the Giants head to Buffalo for their Week 6 Sunday night matchup with the Bills, it won’t just be a homecoming for head coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen.

The second-year duo have added numerous pieces from their former team over the past two seasons, including wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

Hodgins was selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over his first few seasons, though, he was buried on their loaded depth chart and didn’t receive many opportunities.

The Oregon State product was placed on waivers last season and ended up being claimed by Schoen and the Giants, where he finally had an opportunity to thrive with Daniel Jones and Big Blue’s struggling offense.

Hodgins showed tremendous chemistry with his new quarterback and became a steady and reliable target down the stretch. He finished the year with 33 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns.

New York’s offense hasn’t quite gotten off to the start anyone had hoped for this season. Through ten games, Hodgins has just ten receptions for 107 yards and the team’s only receiving touchdown.

This week though, with another former Bill at the helm in quarterback Tyrod Taylor starting in place of the injured Jones, he’s hoping their able to turn things around.

“We haven’t shown what we really are and this is the perfect opportunity to do that,” he told Ryan Dunleavy of the NY Post this week. “Tyrod was dicing it up all camp long and he’s ready to let it rip. He has something to prove and a lot of the receivers have the same thing to prove.”

With New York now sitting at 1-4 and riding a three-game losing streak, every game is important moving forward. But this one certainly has a different meaning for Hodgins and the rest of the former Bills.

“I’m definitely excited to go back out there with a new team and a little bit of a chip on my shoulder,” he told Dunleavy. “They drafted me into the league, gave me opportunities, and kept me around the building which I’m thankful for.

“But they also cut me a couple of times, so I’m going back there with a swagger and determination to do everything I can to show them the player I can be. I’m ready to put a good game together.”