Giants to interview Raiders OL coach Carmen Bricillo

The Giants fired offensive line coach Bobby Johnson on Monday and they're set to interview a potential replacement.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they will interview Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo for the same job on Brian Daboll's staff. Bricillo remains under contract in Las Vegas, but has permission to speak to the Giants while the Raiders sort out their head coaching situation.

Bricillo joined the Patriots in 2019 after a long run as the offensive line coach at Youngstown State. He spent three seasons in New England before moving to the Raiders with Josh McDaniels in 2022.

The Giants also parted ways with special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins, and defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins a day after the end of their season.