Giants will interview Marc Colombo for offensive line job

The Giants were connected to Bill Callahan for their offensive line opening. But when the Giants hired Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator, it became obvious they would have to look elsewhere for a line coach.

Garrett stripped the play-calling duties from Callahan after one season, hiring Scott Linehan for that job in 2013. The Cowboys then denied Callahan a chance to leave until his contract expired after the 2014 season.

The Browns are hiring Callahan, leaving the Giants still searching.

The Giants will interview a different former Cowboys’ offensive line coach for the job.

ESPN reports that Marc Colombo is a candidate for the job. It makes sense given Colombo’s relationship with Garrett.

Colombo played for Garrett and then coached for him the past four seasons.

New Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy hired Joe Philbin as his offensive line coach.

The Giants also are interviewing Dave DeGuglielmo about the job on Tuesday. DeGuglielmo began his NFL career with the Giants as an assistant offensive line coach.

DeGuglielmo and new Giants coach Joe Judge coached together in New England in 2014-15.