The Giants have completed another interview in their search for a new General Manager.

The team announced that they met with Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. Like all the interviews at this stage in the search, it was done remotely with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara.

Hortiz is in his third year in his current role and spent the previous 10 seasons as Baltimore’s director of college scouting.

The Giants have already interviewed Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson and vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris, Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen, and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters and director of pro personnel Ran Carthon are also expected to interview with the team.

Giants interview Joe Hortiz for G.M. opening originally appeared on Pro Football Talk