Giants interview Dennard Wilson for defensive coordinator

The Giants have started the process of looking for a new defensive coordinator.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have interviewed Ravens secondary coach Dennard Wilson for the vacancy. Wilson is in his first season with the Ravens and helped coordinator Mike MacDonald put together a unit that led the league in points allowed.

The Giants' previous coordinator also had a history with the Ravens. Wink Martindale was the Ravens' defensive coordinator for four seasons before spending two years with the Giants. Martindale and the Giants parted ways earlier this week after the Giants fired a couple of Martindale's assistants.

Wilson was a defensive backs coach for the Eagles, Jets, and Rams before coming to Baltimore.