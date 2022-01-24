Giants will interview Brian Daboll for second time on Monday

The New York Giants’ search for head coach has gone into overdrive. They intend to bring Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in on Monday for second interview. Daboll interviewed with the team via teleconference on Friday night.

Daboll is now available for hire after the Bills’ 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoffs Sunday night.

Daboll is the only offensive coordinator to interview for the Giants’ head coaching vacancy. The others connected to the job — Brian Flores, Leslie Frazier, Dan Quinn, Patrick Graham and Lou Anarumo — are all defensive coaches by trade.

The Giants were 31st in offense in 2021 and are in dire need of a strong offensive presence in the coaching ranks. Daboll is credited with turning Bills quarterback Josh Allen into a superstar and the Giants are hopeful he can do something similar with their young quarterback, Daniel Jones.

Daboll is considered the favorite as he has a long-standing relationship with Joe Schoen, the Giants’ recently hired general manager.

In addition to Daboll, the Giants are also expected to interview Quinn on Monday.

