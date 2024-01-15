Giants interview 49ers assistant Matt Harper for special teams coordinator

The Giants had several interview requests for prospective special teams coordinators rebuffed by teams blocking members of their staff from making lateral moves, but they have completed an interview with a member of the 49ers staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they interviewed 49ers assistant special teams coach Matt Harper for the position. The Giants fired Thomas McGaughey last week.

Harper spent eight seasons with the Eagles before joining the 49ers for the 2021 season. He also worked with defensive backs and wide receivers at points during his time with the Eagles.

The Giants also parted ways with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale last week and they have started interviewing candidates for that role as well.