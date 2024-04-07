Giants’ interior offensive line was worse in 2023 than you realize

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been one of the league’s worst over the past decade and one of the main reasons they have sunk to the bottom of the NFL standings.

Many thought the team had taken care of the line by using major resources in the draft and in free agency in recent years but to little avail.

If anything, the line has gotten worse.

Last season, the Giants allowed 85 sacks, the second most in NFL history behind the 1986 Philadelphia Eagles (104) and 20 more than any other team allowed.

More specifically, their interior offensive line surrendered more sacks than the entire five-man unit of 20 NFL teams.

The Giants’ iOL gave up more sacks than the entire OLs of 20 NFL teams, according to PFF (excluding sacks attributed to the quarterback) https://t.co/nE3nEor4py — Doug Analytics (@Doug_Analytics) April 6, 2024

The Giants have an All-Pro left tackle in Andrew Thomas, but he missed seven games in the first half of the season due to a hamstring issue. Right tackle Evan Neal, another top-10 draft pick, was also hampered by injuries and has been largely inconsistent.

The Giants drafted a top center last year in John Michael Schmitz, but he injured his shoulder on a poorly executed version of the ‘tush push’ causing him to miss four games.

The Giants’ guards were also in flux. Ben Bredeson got the most playing time and injuries to others led them to pull veteran Justin Pugh “off the couch.”

The results showed as the Giants were clearly dominated in the offensive trenches last season. This year, they believe they’ve cauterized the wounds by signing veterans Jon Runyon Jr., and Jermaine Eluemunor to fill the guard roles.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire