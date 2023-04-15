Giants interested in East Carolina TE Ryan Jones

The New York Giants are in the market for playmakers on offense and even if one thinks they are set at tight end for the moment, they may not be done looking.

The 2023 NFL draft is loaded with tight end prospects. And even after the Giants traded for Darren Waller and signed Tommy Sweeney this offseason to join a group that consists of Daniel Bellinger, Lawrence Cager and Chris Myarick, they could add another if the right player comes along.

Enter Ryan Jones, a 6-foot-3, 247-pound prospect who transferred from Oklahoma to East Carolina. He’s on several teams’ radars, including the Giants.

Big-bodied #EastCarolina TE Ryan Jones has been in HIGH demand, drawing interest and multiple conversations with the #Giants, #Cowboys, and #Bills, per sources. Jones, 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, caught 41 passes for 413 yards and 4 TDs in 2022 | @HeavyOnSports pic.twitter.com/y0byfmz093 — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) April 14, 2023

Jones could fit in the Giants’ tight end room very easily. He’s a young man who is appreciative of the opportunity to play in the NFL and is team-oriented and unselfish.

When asked what he wanted to achieve as a football player, Jones came up with the answer scouts wanted to hear.

Help win a franchise a lot of football games and eventually a Super Bowl, while being a figure in the community and dominate on the football field.

Jones also favors a wide-open style of offense, and the Giants would like to get more dynamic in the passing game.

“Big fan of the spread offense I like how it allows TE to play in space and be matched up with linebackers, nickels or safeties,” he said.

Jones did not compete at the NFL Combine this year but did participate in the school’s pro day late last month.

Ryan Jones with the one handed snag pic.twitter.com/wi5TapH11e — 94.3 THE GAME (@943TheGame) March 28, 2023

