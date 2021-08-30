Giants give injury updates on Evan Engram, Darius Slayton

Evan Engram makes catch during training camp

Both Evan Engram and Darius Slayton were injured during the Giants' preseason game against the New England Patriots on Sunday night, and head coach Joe Judge gave updates on them on Monday.

Engram, who injured his calf, is seeing a doctor to determine the severity.

The news on Slayton, who left Sunday's game due to foot and ankle issues, is promising, with him expected to be back on the field this week.

The situation with Engram clouds an already murky tight end situation for the Giants, with Kyle Rudolph's status for Week 1 still up in the air after his recent return from foot surgery.

As far as the wide receivers go, Slayton should be ready to be part of a unit in Week 1 that also includes Sterling Shepard.

However, the status of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney for Week 1 is not yet known.

It is also not clear yet whether Saquon Barkley, who has taken some big steps lately, will play in Week 1.