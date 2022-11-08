Giants Injury Tracker: Kenny Golladay back at practice ahead of expected return against Texans

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) warms up before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium

Nov. 8, 2:44 p.m.

Giants WR Kenny Golladay was back at practice on Tuesday ahead of his expected return to action on Sunday against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium.

The belief was that Golladay would be back in game action after the bye week, and he seems to be on track.



Golladay hasn't played since Oct. 2 against the Chicago Bears due to a knee injury.

Before getting hurt, the Giants weren't targeting Golladay much, with him catching just two passes for 22 yards all season.

Now, with Sterling Shepard out for the season, Kadarius Toney traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Daniel Bellinger out due to an eye injury, the Giants could again make Golladay a key part of the offense.

Nov. 8, 12:38 p.m.

After their Week 9 bye, Giants head coach Brian Daboll had lots of information regarding some of his injured players.

The most recent and most notable injury belongs to Xavier McKinney who broke multiple fingers in an ATV-related incident while on vacation in Cabo during the bye week, and recently had surgery to repair the breaks. While Daboll said he feels bad for McKinney and the team, he also said he’s disappointed at what happened.

As for the players who got injured on the field, Daboll said that Daniel Bellinger and Evan Neal are the only players eligible to practice who will not be practicing on Tuesday. Although, Daboll added that Bellinger, who underwent eye surgery in late October, is getting better and that the tight end looks a lot better as well.

After suffering a concussion against the Seattle Seahawks prior to the bye week, Richie James will be limited in practice in a non-contact way, according to Daboll.

Finally, Daboll confirmed that Nick Williams is done for the year and also said that Aaron Robinson is doubtful to play again this season.



Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m.

The Giants designated offensive lineman Shane Lemieux for return from injured reserve.

Lemieux, the Giants' starting left guard, injured his foot Aug. 11 in the Giants' preseason opener at the New England Patriots. The Giants will have 21 days for Lemieux to practice during which time they can decide to activate him.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Lemieux suffered a season-ending knee injury last September after just one game.

As a rookie during the 2020 season, Lemieux logged 12 games with nine starts at left guard.

The Giants selected Lemieux from Oregon with the 2020 NFL Draft's No. 150 overall pick (fifth round).

Nov. 1, 4:40 p.m.

Giants GM Joe Schoen spoke to media after the 4:00 p.m. trade deadline and said he's "hopeful" WR Kenny Golladay (knee) can return to the field after the bye week against the Huston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 13.



"Kenny is hopefully coming back soon," Schoen said. "Fingers are crossed he'll be back for Houston, so it'll be good to get a look at him again. Again, I'm hopeful for him against Houston."

Golladay has not played since Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, and has made only two receptions this season for 22 yards (both in Week 1).

Oct. 30, 7:04 p.m.

The Giants ruled WR/PR Richie James out due to a concussion more than midway through the fourth quarter of New York's Week 8 game at the Seattle Seahawks.

James fumbled a costly punt -- his second of the afternoon -- with 6:18 left in the game and the Giants trailing 20-13. He was injured during the play and helped off the field.

James returned four punts for 28 yards, including a long of 12.

His first fumble came with 2:39 left in the second quarter and the Giants tied 7-7 when he fielded a punt at the New York 24-yard line for no gain and the Seahawks recovered. Seattle cashed in on the short field, kicking a 35-yard field goal with 1:38 left to take a 10-7 lead.

Two plays after James' second fumble, the Seahawks took a game-sealing 27-13 advantage on a 16-yard touchdown run by Kenneth Walker III. Seattle's short-field drive started at the Giants' 32-yard line.



Oct. 30, 5:15 p.m.

On the final play of the first quarter in Seattle, Giants defensive tackle Nick Williams went down with an apparent arm injury.

He went to the locker room to be evaluated and the team announced he was questionable to return with a bicep injury before he was declared out just before halftime.



Oct. 28, 2:05 p.m.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger could be back sooner than expected after suffering an eye injury in Week 7, as the rookie underwent successful surgery to repair fractures on the lower window of his eye socket and damage to the septum, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 22-year-old from San Diego State hopes to return in two-to-six weeks, but a four-to-six week timetable could be more likely depending on how the injury heals, per Fowler.

Bellinger has made 16 receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown over seven games. He also has one run for two yards and a touchdown that came in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London.

Oct. 26, 9:53 a.m.

The Giants are activating OL Nick Gates from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and adding him to the 53-man roster, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Gates suffered a devastating leg injury in Week 2 of the 2021 season, and had to undergo seven surgeries to repair his fractured fibula. The 26-year-old played in 16 games (three starts) at guard during his rookie season in 2019 and then started all 16 games at center in 2020.

The team had to make a decision to activate the OL as his 21-day window on the PUP list expired Wednesday.

Gates' return comes at a perfect time with the Giants in need of help on the offensive line after Evan Neal and Ben Bredeson suffered knee injuries in the Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Additionally, WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad) and CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) won’t practice Wednesday.

Oct. 25, 2:34 p.m.

According to his Instagram story, Sterling Shepard will undergo his ACL surgery today.

Shepard suffered a torn ACL on Sept. 26 at home against the Dallas Cowboys but underwent a month of rehab before the procedure to accelerate the recovery process afterward.

Saquon Barkley and others have had a similar process when they suffered related injuries.

Oct. 24, 3:44 p.m.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that rookie TE Daniel Bellinger, who suffered an eye injury in the second quarter of Sunday's win against the Jaguars in Jacksonville, may need surgery for a fracture around his eye socket and septum.

Bellinger was poked in the eye through his facemask after a catch in the second quarter on Sunday and left the field on a cart.

It is unclear how quickly Bellinger might be able to return if surgery is needed, but Daboll said he's hopeful the injury won't be season-ending.

After the Giants face the Seahawks this Sunday in Seattle, they have their bye week.

Bellinger has become one of Daniel Jones' top targets with wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay out.

Daboll also gave updates on offensive linemen Evan Neal and Ben Bredeson, saying both will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. Neal is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to the MCL injury, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Neal and Bredeson both suffered knee injuries on Sunday.

Oct. 23, 2:03 p.m.

Offensive guard Ben Bredeson was ruled out for the remainder of the Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a knee injury, the team announced at the end of the first quarter.

Rookie Josh Ezeudu replaced Bredeson at left guard.

First-round pick Evan Neal then went down with a knee injury in the second quarter, limped to the sideline, and was carted to the locker room. He also was ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury, according to the Giants. Tyre Phillips replaced him at RT.

The initial belief is that Neal suffered an MCL injury and he will undergo an MRI to determine the full extent of the injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.



Oct. 22, 5:20 p.m.

The Giants announced that Azeez Ojulari (calf) has been placed on Injured Reserve, which means the linebacker will have to miss a minimum of four games. With the Giants set to have their bye in Week 9, Ojulari won't be eligible to return until New York's game against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Safety Landon Collins and defensive lineman Ryder Anderson were elevated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Outside linebacker Quincy Roche was also signed to the active roster from the team's practice squad.

Oct. 21, 2:18 p.m.

Five Giants players have been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.

Azeez Ojulari (calf), Oshane Ximines (quad), Cor’Dale Flott (calf), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will not suit up for Big Blue.

Ximines injured himself against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday while Ojulari and Golladay haven’t played since Oct. 2 against the Chicago Bears. Flott last played on Sept. 26 against the Dallas Cowboys and Toney has been sidelined since the team’s Sept. 18 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Jon Feliciano (groin) and Jason Pinnock (ankle) were limited participants during Friday’s practice and are questionable to play on Sunday.

Oct. 20, 3:12 p.m.

Kadarius Toney spoke to reporters at length on Thursday after practice and gave some updates on his injury.

While he said he is sprinting and cutting, he still doesn’t have a timetable for a possible return.

The 23-year-old also mentioned that he hasn’t received any negative feedback from his coaches or the front office and believes that he can still be the elite player that he knows he is, according to Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News.

Oct. 20, 1:04 p.m.

For a second straight day, Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will not be practicing for the Giants.

The G-Men will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars on Sunday so another missed practice for the wide receiver tandem is not a good sign for their availabilities.

Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley (shoulder) will be a limited participant once again, but the fifth-year running back has not missed a game this season.

Oct. 19, 4:12 p.m.

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) didn't practice on Wednesday, but is getting better and healthier, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said. Daboll added that Toney isn't a candidate for IR, which means he's expected to return to the field at some point over the next four weeks.

Toney has not played since Week 2, as he recorded his only two receptions on the season in that game against the Carolina Panthers.

Additionally, Kenny Golladay (knee) didn't practice Wednesday. The 28-year-old has missed the past two games, and his only two catches this season came in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

Oshane Ximines (quad), Cor'Dale Flott (calf), and Jason Pinnock (ankle) were also DNPs

Saquon Barkley (shoulder), Andrew Thomas (elbow), Azeez Ojulari (calf), and Jon Feliciano (groin) were limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Ojulari is trending towards a return Sunday after missing the last three games.

Oct. 16, 10:28 a.m.

Though DL Leonard Williams and WR Wan'Dale Robinson were both officially listed as questionable to play against the Ravens due to knee injuries, it appears both will indeed be able to go.

According to Ian Rapoport and Judy Battista of NFL Network, both Williams and Robinson are expected to suit up and play when things kick off at MetLife Stadium at 1:00 p.m.

Robinson has played in just one game this season, catching one pass for five yards in the season opener against Tennessee. Williams, meanwhile, will be playing just his third game of the season.

Oct. 14, 1:27 p.m.

Leonard Williams, who has been out since Week 3 due to a knee injury, could be trending toward returning against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Head coach Brian Daboll said on Friday that Williams is "a little further ahead" of Azeez Ojulari when it comes to a potential return.

Meanwhile, it continues to seem likely that Wan'Dale Robinson, who has been practicing this week, could play on Sunday.

Daboll said Robinson is making progress.

If Robinson returns against the Ravens, it could be big for a Giants offense that will again be without Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay, and will be facing a Ravens defense that has been brutal against the pass.

Oct. 13, 4:40 p.m.

Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was officially listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, but the rookie sounds optimistic about returning on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Robinson said Thursday afternoon, via Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic, that he hopes to be back on the field on Sunday and has been “feeling good” as his practice reps increase.

The 43rd overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft out of Kentucky, Robinson caught one pass for five yards in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans before suffering a knee injury.

Elsewhere on the injury report, fellow receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) both did no participate on Thursday, while RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder), CB Adoree Jackson (knee/neck) and DL Leonard Williams (knee) were all limited. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion), meanwhile, was a full participant after Brian Daboll confirmed the veteran cleared the league's concussion protocol.



Oct. 13, 1:10 p.m.

Saquon Barkley (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday for a second straight day, but head coach Brian Daboll told reporters there isn't a concern for Barkley's status on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and the RB will be able to handle a full workload.



Additionally, Daboll said that backup QB Tyrod Taylor is out of the concussion protocol. Taylor did not travel to London last week as Davis Webb served as Daniel Jones' backup.

Oct. 12, 4:26 p.m.

Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) was back at practice for the Giants on a limited basis Wednesday.

Other players who were limited included Saquon Barkley (shoulder), Adoree Jackson (knee/neck), Leonard Williams (knee) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion).

Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Cor'Dale Flott (calf) remained out.

Oct. 11, 3:58 p.m.

The injuries continue to pile up for the Giants as defensive lineman D.J. Davidson is headed to IR with a torn ACL.

Davidson was selected out of Arizona State in the 2022 NFL Draft and had four tackles for Big Blue this season.

Oct. 9, 9:27 a.m.

Defensive end Leonard Williams (knee) and receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are both inactive for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers in London. Neither has played since Week 2.

Additionally, Kenny Golladay (knee), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), Azeez Ojulari (calf), Cor'Dale Flott (calf), and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) are also inactive for the Week 5 game.

The Giants activated quarterback Davis Webb and wide receiver Marcus Johnson off the practice squad Saturday, as Webb will serve as the backup QB to Daniel Jones.



Oct. 7, 11:41 a.m.

Daniel Jones participated in practice on Friday and is not on the injury report. That means he is on track to start on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in London.



Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney -- who was limited on Wednesday with a hamstring injury and did not practice on Thursday -- tweaked his other hamstring on Thursday, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Friday. Toney was not practicing on Friday and will not play against Green Bay.

Toney has not played since Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, and has made only two receptions this season over the two games he was healthy to play.

Oct. 5, 4:35 p.m.

On Wednesday, QB Daniel Jones (ankle) was a limited participant in practice, saying he "was in and out a little bit at some times," but "overall felt good" and "could do most things."

Nick McCloud (hamstring), Fabian Moreau (foot), Evan Neal (neck), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Leonard Williams (knee) were all limited participants in practice as well.

Additionally, Cor'Dale Flott (calf), Kenny Golladay (knee), Richie James (ankle), Julian Love (concussion), Henry Mondeaux (ankle), Azeez Ojulari (calf), and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) did not practice.

Oct. 5, 12:35 p.m.

Head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Daniel Jones (ankle) has made "a lot of progress" since Sunday and will practice to some extent. Daboll added that Tyrod Taylor is still in concussion protocol, and the team will decide if they need to sign another QB depending how Jones looks in practice.

Jones spoke with John Jastremski on his "New York, New York" podcast on Tuesday, saying he's "feeling pretty good" and hopes to continue to do so the rest of the week leading up to their Week 5 game on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in London.

"I'm feeling good, I'm feeling pretty good," Jones said. "Yeah, I know another physical game for us on Sunday, but feeling good. And I'll continue to feel better throughout the week, so just keep going."

The fourth-year QB suffered a sprained ankle against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and returned to the game late after Taylor suffered a concussion. The Giants worked out Jake Fromm and A.J. McCarron on Tuesday with Jones' status uncertain.

Jastremski asked Jones if coming away with a victory on Sunday makes the body aches feel a little better during the week.

"Yeah, there's no doubt about it, you always heal up a little quicker after a win," Jones said. "So I think there's some science to that also, but you definitely feel it and guys are feeling good. Another physical game, there'll be physical games throughout the year, but I think guys will bounce back and get ready to go for next week."

Oct. 5, 10:25 a.m.



The Giants announced that offensive lineman Nick Gates will return to practice on Wednesday after he was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list at the beginning of training camp.



The 26-year-old suffered a fractured leg last season in Week 2 on Sept. 16 against Washington and spent the remainder of the season on injured reserve. At the time, there was some concern that Gates' injury could be career-ending.

Gates was signed by the Giants in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. After spending his rookie season on IR, Gates played in 16 games (three starts) in 2019 at guard and then started all 16 games in the 2020 season at center. After a strong season, he was named one of the team's seven captains for the 2021 season.

Oct. 4, 3:00 p.m.

After head coach Brian Daboll said on Monday that it didn't look like CB Aaron Robinson would be able to play this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in London following his knee injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 4, the Giants have placed Robinson on Injured Reserve.



With that designation, Robinson is required to miss a minimum of four games, which means his earliest possible return would be Nov. 13 against the Houston Texans in Week 10 since the Giants have a bye in Week 9.

Oct. 3, 3:00 p.m.

Head coach Brian Daboll offered updates on some injured Giants, most notably Daniel Jones, on Monday. While he wouldn't go into specifics, Daboll did say Jones has a sprained ankle.



"Daniel is feeling a little bit better today. We'll see how it goes," Daboll said. "We'll probably work out a few quarterbacks."

With backup QB Tyrod Taylor in concussion protocol, whether the team signs another quarterback will depend on how Taylor and Jones progress this week.

However, Daboll also said that the team is planning for every contingency which could mean practice squad QB Davis Webb potentially getting the start. The team will let the week play out before making any decisions but Daboll did say Webb knows the "ins and outs" of the offense.

Daboll continued with injury updates on a slew of other players, as well. He said it doesn't look good for Kenny Golladay (knee), Aaron Robinson (knee), and Henry Mondeaux (leg) to play on Sunday.

Mark Glowinski, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Jihad Ward should be good to go, while Azeez Ojulari will be reevaluated on Wednesday.

Oct. 3, 8:04 a.m.

Daniel Jones, who left the Giants' Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday due to an ankle injury late in the game, is considered day-to-day, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per NFL.com, there is "some optimism" that Jones will be able to play when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers this coming Sunday in London.

Jones was briefly replaced by Tyrod Taylor against the Bears but came back in after Taylor left the game due to what was eventually diagnosed as a concussion.

Jones said that after coming back in, his ankle didn't feel quite right and he wasn't as mobile as he needed to be.

Jones ran for two touchdowns on Sunday before suffering his injury.

Oct. 2, 5:26 p.m.

Daniel Jones left the Giants-Bears game with an apparent ankle injury after being sacked late in the third quarter.



Tyrod Taylor took over for Jones at the end of the quarter and returned for another series in the fourth.

The Giants said Jones' return was questionable.

Taylor got knocked out of the game with a head injury after taking a massive hit. Jones returned but lined up as a wide receiver with Saquon Barkley lining up in the Wildcat formation.

The Giants confirmed that Taylor had a concussion and he would enter the protocol.

"I went up to him," Brian Daboll said of Jones. "He talked to the trainers. He worked over there on the side. I saw him moving a little bit. He wanted to go. I said, 'You're not going into the game. I see you're limping. I'm not risking you getting injured to try to protect yourself with that limp. But if we need you, can you go back in the game?' He said, 'Yeah. I can go in the game now.' I said, 'Tyrod's going in the game, and if we need you, hopefully it'll be just to hand the ball off.' So, when Tyrod went down, I looked over to (quarterbacks coach) Shea (Tierney) and said, 'Is (Jones) good to go?' He said, 'Yup.' We didn't pass it, right? We just handed it off."

Evan Neal (neck) and Kenny Golladay (knee) also left the game and were considered questionable to return.

Oct. 2, 2:15 p.m.

Giants CB Aaron Robinson was removed from the team's Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury and won't return.

It appeared Robinson was tackled by a Bears lineman on a run play when his right knee looked to bend awkwardly.

Safety Julian Love is being evaluated for a concussion and his return is questionable while guard Mark Glowinski is also questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Sept. 30, 2:45 p.m.

The Giants announced a number of players will be out for the team's Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

DL Leonard Williams (knee), cornerbacks Cor'Dale Flott (calf) and Nick McCloud (hamstring), as well as wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) will all be sidelined this Sunday.

With Toney and Robinson out and the season-ending injury to Sterling Shepard, the Giants will rely heavily on Kenny Golladay, David Sills and Richie James in the passing game.

On the bright side, CB Aaron Robinson, LB Jihad Ward, and CB Justin Layne all practiced fully on Friday.

Sept. 29, 4:13 p.m.

Cor'Dale Flott (calf) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) did not participate in practice for a second straight day on Thursday.



Other Giants to appear on the injury report as DNPs included Leonard Williams (knee), Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and CB Nick McCloud (hamstring).

Aaron Robinson (appendix) and Jihad Ward (knee) were both listed as limited in practice, while CB Justin Layne (concussion) was a full participant in practice.

Sept. 28, 3:36 p.m.

Cor'Dale Flott (calf) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) were among the Giants on the injury report as DNPs on Wednesday as the team held a walkthrough.

Toney missed last week's game and has not been practicing this week.

Also on the injury report as DNPs were Leonard Williams, Jihad Ward, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Nick McCloud.

Aaron Robinson and Justin Layne were both listed as being limited.

Sept. 28, 12:51 p.m.

CB Aaron Robinson, who has been out since Week 2 after having his appendix removed, is "trending upward," head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Wednesday.

Getting Robinson back would be a boon for the Giants' secondary, which has been held together mostly by Adoree' Jackson and Xavier McKinney in Robinson's absence.

It is not yet clear if Robinson -- who has been waiting for the incision from his surgery to heal -- will be ready to play in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears.

Sept. 27, 12:17 p.m.

Big Blue will be without Sterling Shepard for the rest of the season, with head coach Brian Daboll telling reporters on Tuesday that the wide receiver tore his ACL against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.



"He’s a tremendous person," Daboll said. "He worked so diligently to get back and you feel terrible for him that he had that injury. He’s a big part of our team and we’ll miss him out on the field."

With Shepard's absence and Kenny Golladay's continued struggles, the Giants now have few options at the wide receiver position.

Daboll did say, however, that Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson are "getting closer" to returning from their own injuries, but that he can't say for sure whether or not they'll be ready against the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

Sept. 26, 11:34 p.m.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a non-contact leg injury on the Giants' final drive against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night and had to be carted off the field.

Shepard was running down field when he grabbed for his left leg and fell to the ground in pain.

The 29-year-old returned this season after suffering a torn left Achilles last year.

"I don't," Brian Daboll said after the game when asked for an early update. "I went in there to see him, he's in the shower, I didn't stop to talk to the trainers. It didn't look good, what I saw."

"It's tough," Daboll added. "It's a tough sport. Guys work their butts off to get back from injuries and if this is something that he's out for the whole season, which we'll probably know tomorrow morning or maybe we even know now, you hurt for those guys because they put everything into it. You watch them in the rehab room, you watch them in the offseason -- it's just a shame."

Sept. 26, 7:15 p.m.

Linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) are active for Monday Night Football between the Giants and Dallas Cowboys, New York confirmed before the Week 3 game.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is among seven inactive players.

The others are defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), fellow wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendix), linebacker Tomon Fox, and cornerbacks Justin Layne (concussion) and Nick McCloud (hamstring).

From the practice squad, the Giants activated defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux and defensive back Fabian Moreau.

Both Thibodeaux and Ojulari make their season debut after missing the Giants' wins over the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers.

They were questionable on Saturday's final injury report, which also listed Toney and Williams as doubtful.



Sept. 24, 2:19 p.m.

After not practicing again on Saturday, wide receiver Kadarius Toney has officially been listed as doubtful for Monday night against the Cowboys due to a hamstring injury. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) is also listed as doubtful.

Meanwhile, WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and CBs Aaron Robinson (appendix), Nick McCloud (hamstring) and Justin Layne (concussion) have been ruled out.

Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) are listed as questionable, though Thibodeaux told reporters on Saturday that he believes he will play.

Sept. 24, 11:53 a.m.

Head coach Brian Daboll said before practice on Saturday that WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) won't participate for the second straight day.

Daboll added that Toney's status for Monday's game against the Dallas Cowboys will be evaluated after practice.

Additionally, DL Leonard Williams (knee), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and CB Aaron Robinson (appendix) will also not practice on Saturday.

Sept. 22, 3:24 p.m.

Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) told reporters he will play in Monday night's Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ojulari, a second-round pick in 2021, missed the team's first two games with a strained calf he sustained during a joint practice with the Jets on Aug. 25.

Sept. 22, 1:17 p.m.

Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendicitis) is not expected to play in Monday's Week 3 game against Dallas Cowboys, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters.

Robinson needs the incisions from his appendectomy to heal more before he returns, Daboll said.

Before Thursday's practice, Daboll said that Robinson was among a handful of players sidelined for the afternoon at the Giants' indoor practice facility.

The list of Giants not practicing included wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), cornerback Nick McCloud (hamstring) and cornerback Justin Layne (undisclosed).

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), meanwhile, is "expected to do something after sitting out Wednesday," according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Sept. 21, 12:20 p.m.

Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) are "getting close" to returning and will do some team drills today, per Brian Daboll.



The Giants head coach also added that Leonard Williams will get treated during practice Wednesday while Aaron Robinson is a "wild card" and Daboll isn't sure what his status is yet.

Daboll also confirmed that Sterling Shepard will not practice today due to rep management while Kadarius Toney is dealing with hamstring soreness and won't practice.

Sept. 19, 8:38 p.m.

Leonard Williams' knee injury is a sprained MCL, according to a report Monday evening by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Giants defensive lineman is not expected to miss much time, the report said.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters earlier Monday that Williams was "day-to-day" with a knee injury "but it's better than it could be."

"He said he feels a lot better than he did yesterday," Daboll said. "He's walking around, so we'll just take it like we normally do with these things each day. So, hopefully he's a fast healer."

Sept. 19, 3:50 p.m.

Giants DE Leonard Williams' injured knee is "better than it could be," head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday, adding that Williams is "day-to-day."

It is not clear when Williams might return, but at this point it is not an IR situation.

Williams left Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers with the injury and was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

The play Williams was injured on came in the third quarter while trying to get around his guard to get to the quarterback. Williams was pushed to the outside and into another Panthers guard who fell backwards on the 28-year-old’s leg.

Williams stayed down on the field for a spell before he got up and left to the locker room under his own power, but was noticeably limping.



Sept. 18, 11:43 a.m.

Second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Brian Daboll told NFL Network's Stacey Dales prior to kickoff.

Toney was listed as questionable after he left Thursday's practice early, but participated on Friday. The Florida product only played seven snaps in the team's Week 1 win.

Linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) are inactive for the Week 2 matchup. Additionally, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, DB Jason Pinnock, DB Aaron Robinson, DB Nick McCloud, and OT Tyre Phillips are also inactive.

Sept. 16, 3:15 p.m.

The latest Giants injury report released Friday and linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) are listed as doubtful for the team's Week 2 matchup against the Panthers.

CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), S Jason Pinnock (shoulder), CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis) and WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) are all listed as out for Sunday's game.

Kadarius Toney (hamstring) participated in Friday's practice after leaving Thursday's practice early and is listed as questionable.

Sept. 16, 11:40 a.m.

Kadarius Toney's hamstring tightened up on him during Thursday's practice and the wide receiver will try to practice Friday before the team determines his status for Sunday, according to Brian Daboll.

The hamstring issue is on the same leg that gave Toney problem throughout training camp.

Toney was involved in just seven snaps in Week 1 and rushed twice for 23 yards in the win.



Sept. 15, 3:35 p.m.

Kayvon Thibodeaux spoke after practice on Thursday about his status for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, saying that he's "very optimistic."



“Right now I’d say it’s day-to-day," Thibodeaux said. "We’re still growing, but I’ll say I’m very optimistic, it’s good.”

Thibodeaux was asked by reporters if his knee is feeling stronger from last week, adding that he's been "making really good gains every day"

"It feels a lot better," Thibodeaux said. "I've just been making really good gains every day and just continuing to kind of bring back those reps in the different kind of motion and kind of getting comfortable back in my position."

When asked if his status for Sunday was unlikely, Thibodeaux added: "No I wouldn’t call it unlikely, we’re still playing it. I just want to make sure, we want to cross our T’s and dot our I’s before I get back out there."

Additionally, wide receiver Kadarius Toney appeared on Thursday's injury report as a limited participant in practice with a hamstring injury.

Toney played only seven snaps in Week 1, rushing twice for 23 yards.

Sept. 15, 12:43 p.m.

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux is making progress as he works his way back from a sprained MCL in his right knee that he suffered during Week 2 of the preseason.

Thibodeaux, who missed Week 1 of the regular season against the Titans in Tennessee, got some team reps in at practice on Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Thursday.

Thibodeaux is ahead of fellow LB Azeez Ojulari (who missed Week 1 due to a calf injury) in the rehab process.

Thibodeaux was listed as doubtful for Week 1 against the Titans before being ruled out, so it's not clear if he'll be able to make enough progress to suit up for Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers in the Giants' home opener at MetLife Stadium.



Sept. 14, 12:04 p.m.

Starting CB Aaron Robinson is out for Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers after having his appendix removed.



Head coach Brian Daboll did not say who would start in Robinson's place.

Options could include Darnay Holmes and Cor'Dale Flott, who has been working as Adoree' Jackson's backup on the left side.

Daboll also provided an update on WR Wan'Dale Robinson, who left Week 1's win with a knee injury.

Robinson is still listed as day-to-day, but is making progress.

Sept. 11, 9:40 p.m.

The Giants ruled out Wan'Dale Robinson for the rest of Sunday's game at the Tennessee Titans due to a knee injury.



On third-and-4 from the Giants' 31-yard line with 9:10 left in the first quarter, Robinson caught a five-yard pass for the first down but absorbed a hard hit by Amani Hooker.

Robinson stayed in and played a number of subsequent snaps, but the Giants ruled him out midway through the second quarter.

"He got hurt," said Brian Daboll postgame. "That's all I'm saying."

"I don't know," Daboll added. "I think he landed weird or something. I haven't even gotten to him. I just asked him at halftime, real quick, 'You doing OK?' He said, 'Yeah, I just landed funny.'"

"I don't know yet, but whatever it is, we'll rehab and he'll be out as soon as he can."

Sept. 9, 11:59 a.m.

Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) are listed as doubtful for the Giants' Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.



Thibodeaux said earlier this week that he was unsure of his status as he rehabbed to get back in game shape.

"I don't know, right now it's day to day," Thibodeaux said about Week 1. "It could really go either way so just waiting to see where it is when time comes."

Sept. 6, 3:35 p.m.

Giants top draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a sprained right MCL against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of the preseason, and head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that the rookie pass rusher remains "day to day" ahead of their matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11.

Sept. 5, 12 p.m.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is "good to go" for Week 1, according to Brian Daboll. Taylor left the Giants' final preseason game against the Jets after being hit by Jets defensive lineman Michael Clemons and struggled to get up off the ground.

In addition, Daboll said that linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) are “day to day” and would not go into detail on what the two have been doing outside of rehabbing.

Sept. 1, 12 p.m.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to play Week 1, at least that’s what the team is planning for.



During Thursday’s news conference, Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen met with the media to field questions about the team and when Toney’s status for the regular season was brought up, they were optimistic about the first-round pick getting on the field soon.

“We plan on [Toney] being ready Sept. 11,” Schoen said.