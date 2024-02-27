Giants Injury Tracker: Daniel Jones is throwing and on track for start of training camp

Feb. 27, 11:55 a.m.

Giants GM Joe Schoen gave an encouraging update on quarterback Daniel Jones.

"He’s started throwing," Schoen told SNY's Connor Hughes. "He’s trending in the right direction, there's been no setbacks. And he’s hopefully going to do some stuff this spring and ultimately be ready for camp."

Schoen noted earlier that Jones has been throwing stationary for two weeks, and that the team is optimistic their signal-caller will be doing some 7-on-7 drills and similar practices in the spring.

Jones' season was cut short after suffering a torn ACL in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The veteran QB, entering his sixth season, had surgery to repair his knee and is looking to be ready for Week 1.

NFL training camp is scheduled to start July 24.