Giants injury report: TE Darren Waller to play, OL Andrew Thomas questionable

The Arizona Cardinals’ Week 2 opponent, the New York Giants, will have one of their key offensive players in the lineup on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. They finished their week of practice and released their final injury report of the week.

Two players are doubtful and another is questionable, but tight end Darren Waller, hampered by a hamstring injury early in the week, is good to go and will suit up.

The details of their injury report are below.

Doubtful

LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

Both players were limited in practice all week but are unlikely to play. This will likely ruin the brother vs. brother game, as Ojulari’s younger brother, BJ Ojulari, is a rookie linebacker with the Cardinals.

It would have been the first time in their lives they were opponents on the field.

They will still be opponents and hopefully Ojulari makes the trip with the team so he and BJ can meet up after the game.

Questionable

OL Andrew Thomas

Thomas didn’t practice on Wednesday with the injury and was limited Thursday and Friday. Those who cover the team have made it seem like it is unlikely he will be able to go, meaning Matt Peart would start at left tackle.

No game designations

CB Deonte Banks (calf), LB Cam Brown (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), K Graham Gano (ankle), S Gevarrius Owens (hamstring), WR Sterling Shepard (Thursday rest), TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

Everyone here except for Waller was a full participant in practice on Friday. Waller was limited for the second straight day. He sat out Wednesday.

Cardinals' game designations

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire