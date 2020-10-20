Giants injury report: Sterling Shepard designated to return from IR

The New York Giants took the field on Tuesday for their only open practice (see: walkthrough) of the week and the injury news seemed generally positive.

As expected, wide receiver Sterling Shepard (toe) had his helmet on and was participating, which means the Giants have designated him to return and begun his 21-day window for activation.

New York has until Thursday at 4:00 p.m. ET to return Shepard to their 53-man roster in order for him to play in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Joe Judge has stated previously that be a game-day decision.

“Being a walkthrough week for us, we’ll have to go really based on what the trainers tell us,” Judge said on Monday. “We’ll have to go ahead and look at him. We’ll see. This could go up to a pregame workout. We’re not sure. We’ll see where he’s at throughout the week.”

In addition to Shepard, veteran cornerback Brandon Williams (groin) also returned to practice on Tuesday, starting his 21-day activation window.

The full practice report, with updates on wide receiver Darius Slayton (foot) and linebacker Tae Crowder (hamstring), will be published shortly, so check back for that news.

