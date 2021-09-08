Giants injury report: Saquon Barkley limited, Evan Engram DNP

The New York Giants took the field for their first (full) regular-season practice of 2021 on Wednesday and all eyes were on running back Saquon Barkley (knee).

As anticipated, Barkley was geared up and took the field with his teammates. He participated during the portion of practice open to the media, as did wide receivers Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring).

“Yeah I’m good. Just working every day to get better,” Toney told reporters when asked if he’s healthy and ready. “I’m here to do my job. Whatever they say.”

Head coach Joe Judge said Toney would likely play a “significant role” on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, but he specified production over volume.

Meanwhile, tight end Evan Engram (calf) did not participate in practice and his status for Week 1 remains very much in doubt.

The Giants’ full Wednesday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: TE Evan Engram (calf)

Limited participant: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), LB Justin Hilliard (foot), CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle), DB Josh Jackson (calf), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), DT Danny Shelton (neck), TE Kaden Smith (knee), OT Andrew Thomas (ankle) and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring).

Full participant: N/A