Giants injury report: Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney and three others sit

Dan Benton
·1 min read
The New York Giants returned to the practice field on Thursday without safety Jabrill Peppers, who has been placed on injured reserve with a ruptured ACL and high-ankle sprain.

Eyes turned to running back Saquon Barkley and wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney, all of whom sat out last week.

The good news? Shepard was on the field participating with his teammates. The bad news? Golladay, Barkley and Toney were not, although they did work on the side with trainers. All are considered 50-50 shots to play on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Giants’ full Thursday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle), DB Nate Ebner (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle)

Limited participant: TE Evan Engram (calf), DL Danny Shelton (pec), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), TE Kaden Smith (knee)

Full participant: N/A

