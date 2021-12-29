Giants injury report: Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney among nine not practicing

The New York Giants took the field for Wednesday’s walkthrough and despite the return of several players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they were extremely shorthanded.

In the portion of practice open to the media, more than a handful of new players were absent. Among them were kicker Graham Gano, running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who played in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles, also appeared to be sidelined.

Giants WR Kadarius Toney listed with a shoulder injury and did not practice today. His updated list of injuries that caused him to miss practice or game time in his rookie season: – COVID (2x)

– Hamstring

– Ankle

– Thumb

– Quad

– Oblique

– Shoulder — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 29, 2021

The Giants’ full Wednesday injury report (projected/walkthrough) can be found below:

Did not participate: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (neck), PK Graham Gano (illness), DL Austin Johnson (foot), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), DL Raymond Johnson (illness), OL Billy Price (personal), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder)

Limited participant: OL Ben Bredeson (ankle), DB Keion Crossen (COVID ramp up), FB Cullen Gillaspia (shin), DB Adoree’ Jackson (quad/COVID ramp up), WR John Ross (knee/COVID ramp up)

Full participant: N/A