Giants injury report: Leonard Williams among four not practicing

The New York Giants returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 18 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and did so a bit light.

In addition to Dexter Lawrence, who was given a veteran rest day, Leonard Williams, Jon Feliciano, and Azeez Ojulari were all sidelined.

However, the news on Adoree’ Jackson was a bit more positive. Head coach Brian Daboll said he would do a little bit more than he had last week but didn’t commit to him playing on Sunday.

In fact, Daboll did not commit to anyone playing against the Eagles. He said that decision likely won’t be made until Friday evening.

The Giants’ full Wednesday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: DL Leonard Williams (neck), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), OL Jon Feliciano (back), NT Dexter Lawrence (rest)

Limited participant: CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

Full participant: S Xavier McKinney (fingers)

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire