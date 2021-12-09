Giants injury report: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney return to practice

The New York Giants returned to the University of Arizona on Thursday for their first full practice of the week. This time around, there were far fewer surprises on the injury report.

Quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) put in limited non-contact work, while veteran backup Mike Glennon took a step forward in concussion protocol.

Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney joined fellow wideout Sterling Shepard on the field, which is an encouraging step for all three players.

The same could not be said about cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, however. He was limited to side work for the second straight day.

The Giants’ full Thursday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad)

Limited participant: QB Daniel Jones (neck), WR Sterling Shepard (quad), RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (ribs), WR Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad), QB Mike Glennon (concussion)

Full participant: N/A

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts