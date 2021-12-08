Giants injury report: Kenny Golladay, Adoree’ Jackson not practicing

The New York Giants were back on the practice field on Wednesday, only this time they were in Tucson at the University of Arizona.

Head coach Joe Judge expressed an optimism that veteran quarterback Mike Glennon (concussion) would start in Week 14. If he can’t go, Judge said Jake Fromm would get the start.

Still in concussion protocol, Glennon joined several other Giants who were off to the side.

Most notable was wide receiver Kenny Golladay (ribs). The high-priced free agent has battled a number of injuries this season and has yet to see the endzone.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (quad) also worked on the side.

The Giants’ full Wednesday (projected/walkthrough) injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: WR Kenny Golladay (ribs), WR Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad), CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad), QB Mike Glennon (concussion)

Limited participant: QB Daniel Jones (neck), WR Sterling Shepard (quad), RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

Full participant: N/A

