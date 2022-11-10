Giants injury report: Kenny Golladay, Oshane Ximines inch closer to return

Dan Benton
·1 min read

The New York Giants were “off” on Thursday as they operated with a bye week schedule — meetings and a walkthrough.

As a result of the schedule, the team did not conduct a usual practice and media were not present. On-field work was limited and there were no changes on the injury report.

The Giants’ (projected) Thursday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), OL Evan Neal (knee)

Limited participant: WR Kenny Golladay (knee), CB Cor’Dale Flott (foot), LB Oshane Ximines (quad)

Full participant: WR Richie James Jr. (concussion)

List

Giants vs. Texans: 5 things to know about Week 10

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Chiefs' Dunlap chases last half-sack needed to reach 100

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Kansas City Chiefs were trying to put away the Tennessee Titans in overtime last weekend when Carlos Dunlap and Chris Jones reached the quarterback at the same time, dragging Malik Willis to the turf for a sack. The decision by a stats keeper in the press box high above Arrowhead Stadium left the 33-year-old Dunlap with 99 1/2 for his career, and kept him from joining the exclusive 100-sack club by that half-sack that went to his teammate. ''I was thinking it was a full sack for me!'' Jones said, when asked whether Dunlap should have received full credit.

  • Raiders waive former 1st-round pick Johnathan Abram

    Safety Johnathan Abram, who failed to meet the expectations of a first-round draft pick, was waived Tuesday by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders announced the move on Twitter. Abram, who was drafted 27th overall in 2019 out of Mississippi State, started the first seven games this season before being moved to a reserve role the past two weeks and having his playing time slashed.

  • Houston Texans at New York Giants: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Houston Texans and New York Giants.

  • Poona Ford, Al Woods back at practice for Seahawks

    The Seahawks’ first injury report since arriving in Germany features good news for a couple of their defensive linemen. Poona Ford and Al Woods were both listed as out of practice on Wednesday because of illness, but both players were listed as full participants in Munich on Thursday. The Seahawks note that they only held [more]

  • Jets have found winning formula, identity in 6-3 start

    The New York Jets have been one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season's first half - even if the coaches and players insist they expected this type of start. Robert Saleh's squad is 6-3, won five of its last six games and sent a message that the Jets are for real. With Giants safety Xavier McKinney's off-road accident in Mexico last week serving as a reminder, Saleh emphasized to his players that this isn't time for vacation.

  • Giants’ Kenny Golladay returning with a positive, motivated attitude

    New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay is back practicing and expected to return in Week 10, and he's bringing a whole new attitude with him.

  • Michigan football QB Cade McNamara posts picture in hospital bed, hinting at surgery

    Michigan football QB Cade McNamara posted a picture on Instagram from a hospital bed with the caption "Here we go!" He has not played since Week 3.

  • Snyder’s status, Watson’s ban, Flores’ lawsuit hang over NFL

    Nothing, it seems, can slow the NFL's overwhelming and ever-growing popularity, no matter how poor the play, how inconsistent the officiating, how shaky the concussion protocols - and no matter how many significant, unsavory off-field issues loom as the season enters its second half. There are multiple ongoing investigations of Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, including one by the District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, who filed a civil consumer protection lawsuit Thursday against the team, Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. There is the impending return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson from an 11-game suspension negotiated with the league after about two dozen women filed civil suits accusing him of sexual misconduct.

  • Mixon's big day before bye energizes Bengals for second half

    In making that point, the sixth-year running back might have revived the Cincinnati Bengals' season - as well as own. Mixon's frustrating lack of production through eight games had reduced his role in the Bengals' offensive plans, with inconsistent line play taking part of that blame. After rushing for more than 1,200 yards in the run-up to the Super Bowl last year, Mixon was averaging 3.4 yards per carry this seaosn, had only three plays of more than 15 yards and scored just three touchdowns.

  • Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster expresses desire to stay in Kansas City beyond 2022

    #Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is only signed through 2022, but he says if it were up to him he would stay in Kansas City long-term.

  • NFL goes to Germany: Seven things to know about Sunday's Seahawks-Buccaneers game in Munich

    Here's what you need to know about Week 10's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers – one which will be staged in Munich?

  • Chiefs' Reid, Jaguars' Pederson meet Sunday for 2nd time

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Doug Pederson will always feel indebted to Chiefs coach Andy Reid for the way his career played out. It was Reid who gave Pederson, then a backup quarterback for the Packers, an opportunity to be an NFL starter with the Eagles.

  • How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

    How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan Basketball's neutral site game against Eastern Michigan.

  • Bucs vs. Seahawks injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay

    Check out the updated injury report for Sunday's game in Munich between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks

  • Giants injury report: Evan Neal, Daniel Bellinger not practicing

    New York Giants RT Evan Neal and TE Daniel Bellinger did not practice on Wednesday, but WR Kenny Golladay is trending in the right direction.

  • Steelers offensive futility summed up in one simple stat

    The Steelers offense has been record-breaking in terms of inefficiency this season.

  • RGIII has interesting front runner for 2022 Heisman Trophy

    #Michigan fans are going to love this! #GoBlue

  • Tavierre Thomas is focused on helping the Texans’ defense slow down opposing running backs

    Thomas made it clear that he is looking to help the #Texans' defense find success in stopping the run

  • Raiders place WR Hunter Renfrow on IR, will miss at least four games

    Raiders place WR Hunter Renfrow on IR, will miss at least four games

  • God of War Ragnarok review: It is bigger but not massively better – and that’s OK

    God of War: Ragnarok raises every stake for Kratos and his son Atreus. More than 15 years after the first God of War game, Santa Monica Studio still manages to outdo itself with the huge scale of this game. It feels extremely familiar to the 2018 God of War, but that’s not a bad thing given how good that game was. There’s plenty more to like here, even if the story gets a little long at times.