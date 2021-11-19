Giants injury report: Kaden Smith returns to practice

The New York Giants returned to the practice field on Friday and did so one additional player short. Safety Logan Ryan tested positive for COVID-19 and was promptly placed on the reserve list.

On the positive side of things, left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle/foot) continues to participate and appears to be trending toward an activation from IR. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) was also participating and is likely a shoo-in to play on Monday night.

Meanwhile, tight end Kaden Smith (knee) returned to the field.

Linebacker Lorenzo Carter however, remains at home with a stomach illness. His status is uncertain and trending in the wrong direction.

The Giants’ full Friday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: LB Lorenzo Carter (illness/ankle), DB Nate Ebner (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (quad), S Logan Ryan (COVID-19 protocols)

Limited participant: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Devontae Booker (hip), FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf), TE Kaden Smith (knee)

Full participant: N/A

